Is Justin Timberlake the Yeti? Ken Jeong Has a Theory on The Masked Singer

Watch : Why Mark McGrath Was Scared of "The Masked Singer"

Justin Timberlake is probably, most definitely not a contestant on The Masked Singer, but when has that stopped Ken Jeong before?

In a new clip from tonight's double dose of the Fox reality show, Ken presents a theory about the Yeti which, at first, doesn't sound totally insane. In fact, even Nicole Scherzinger seems on board. The Yeti's clues spoke of "an ego that got in the way early on in his career," which leads Ken to think of JT.

"Just recently he kind of owned up to his own past," Ken says, referring to Justin's Instagram apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for having "failed" them. "So I feel there's a self-awareness with the Yeti and with Justin Timberlake."

There was some logic there, but then Ken takes things too far by declaring Justin his "good family friend," which Nick Cannon and guest panelist Rita Wilson are quick to call him out on. Rita also points out that Justin and Jessica Biel have a brand new baby, and it just definitely doesn't feel like he's standing on stage in front of them doing The Masked Singer.