Bethenny Frankel Makes Epic Return to TV in Fierce Trailer for The Big Shot

The B is back and she's ready to mention it all!
Former The Real Housewives of New York City star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel is making her epic return to reality TV with new HBO Max competition series, The Big Shot With Bethenny. The Skinnygirl founder seeks a Vice President of Operations, and what better way to find one than through a day-in-the-life miniseries?
"I'm a mother, philanthropist, and a bit of a clown," Frankel jokes in the trailer.
The self-proclaimed "serial entrepreneur" simultaneously builds multiple brands, from clothing brands to cookware—or as Frankel admits, anything other than "porn" or "firearms."
But it's full steam ahead for this crop of competitors vying for a spot on Frankel's team. "I need somebody to run this g––damn circus," Frankel smiles, before calling one contestant a "disaster."
The Big Shot centers on projects "designed to put someone to the test," and the challenges seem to push some stars to a breaking point. "What is Bethenny looking for? I'm terrified," another candidate cries.
Yet as Frankel fans know, fortune favors the bold. Just don't wear a crop top to a job interview, and the B will be just fine!
Check out all the fierce, The Devil Wears Prada-esque moments in The Big Shot trailer below.
The eight-episode series premieres next Thursday and will have episode drops throughout May, with the finale airing May 20.
This isn't Frankel's first time helming a reality TV franchise. The BStrong philanthropist was an original RHONY cast member before leaving after the third season. Frankel returned to her RHONY roots in 2015, and later parted ways with the hit Bravo franchise again in 2019.
The Just B podcast host's previous appearances on The Apprentice and Shark Tank reportedly led to her multi-series production deal with famed producer Mark Burnett. Frankel is also an executive producer of The Big Shot with her company, B Real Productions.
The Big Shot With Bethenny premieres Thursday, Apr. 29 on HBO Max. Craving for more of a Frankel fix? Binge stream your favorite THe Real Housewives of New York City episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)