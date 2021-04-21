George FloydChrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Perk Up With These 13 Tea-Infused Beauty Products

Don't just drink tea. Try these skin and hair products made with matcha, kombucha, and white tea.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 21, 2021 9:03 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Some teas provide the energy you need to start the day. Other brews help you relax before bed. There are so many advantages from drinking tea, but sipping isn't the only way to enjoy those benefits. There are shampoos, face masks, moisturizers, body washes, foot treatments, and cleansers that are infused with matcha, kombucha, and white tea. 

If you want to reinvigorate your routine, check out our favorite tea beauty products from the list below.

Teami Blends Green Tea Detox Mask

The Matcha Green tea in this mask clears up blackheads and acne. It also reduces redness and inflammation. The formula also has antioxidants that help repair sun-damaged skin.

$29
$26
Overstock
$30
Revolve
$30
QVC

Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

This shampoo washes away product build up, moisturizes the scalp, prevents scalp flakes from dandruff and dryness. And it's only $10.

$10
Amazon

Spongelle Tea Blossom Body Wash Infused Buffer

This exfoliating sponge is infused with moisturizing body wash made with shea butter, mango butter, and black tea extract. All you need to do is add water and start scrubbing. Use the promo code MOTHEREARTH to get a 25% discount sitewide.

$18
$13
Spongelle
$25
Amazon

By Terry Tea To Tan Face & Body Set Liquid Bronzer

If you want to bronze without applying self tanner, just apply this liquid bronzer with a brush, sponge, or your fingertips. It doesn't streak and it lasts all day long. You can even add a bit to your makeup to warm up your look.

$88
Amazon

Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray

If you want soft, smooth feet, try the Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray. It gently exfoliates dry, rough skin.

$12
Ulta

Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask

Wake up to moisturized, lifted skin when you apply the Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask before bed. It's a great solution for loss of firmness/elasticity, dryness, and wrinkles.

$38
Sephora
$38
Neiman Marcus
$38
Nordstrom

innisfree Green Tea Hydrating Heroes Set

If you want to infuse green tea into your routine, this innisfree set is the perfect place to start. The K-Beauty kit has a cleanser, toner, serum, and a hydrating cream.

$49
$35
Sephora

Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer

If you can't get a full night of rest, use this naturally caffeinated moisturizer that's powered by yaupon tea to de-puff skin. Maryse's moisturizer revives and visibly plumps tired-looking skin for a brighter, smoother complexion. It also minimizes dullness, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.

$39
Sephora
$39
Volition Beauty
$39
Neiman Marcus

Fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence

This essence "protects skin against three kinds of pollution (indoor, outdoor, and digital light) while supporting suppleness." It has hyaluronic acid for moisture, mandarin peel extract to even out the complexion, and kombucha, which smooths, increases luminosity, and protects against free radicals and pollution.

$35
Sephora
$35
Nordstrom
$35
Neiman Marcus

Origins A Perfect World Age-Defense Treatment Lotion with White Tea

Hydrate your skin and combat wrinkles with this lotion packed with moisturizing white tea.

$27
Sephora

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25- Black Tea & Blackberry

Soothes and relieve dry, chapped, irritated lips with this Black Tea & Blackberry lip balm.

$8
Sephora
$8
Amazon

Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

This award-winning face wash is made with green tea, which fights visible signs of aging. The cleanser is great to remove makeup, prevent buildup in pores, and support skin's pH balance.

$36
Sephora
$36
Nordstrom

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Revitalize tired skin with a spritz of Mario Badescu Facial Spray. The cooling mist moisturizes the skin and provides antioxidant benefits from green tea extract. It can even be used as a setting spray to lock your makeup in place.

$12
Amazon
$12
Ulta
$12
Sephora

While you're shopping for beauty products, check out some of our favorite sustainable brands.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

