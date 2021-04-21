Why Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Honeymoon May Be Better Than Paradise

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Paradise is cool, but wait until you celebrate in Hawaii.

Just days after Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk said "I do" during an intimate wedding ceremony in Dallas, the newlyweds headed to the Aloha state for a few days of rest, relaxation and even some adventure, too.

"Brb...honey mooning," Adam wrote on Instagram while visiting Wailea, Maui on April 21. "Can't wait to get back all the content from our wedding last week! I still can't believe it's been close to 4 years since we met in Paradise."

It's true! Raven and Adam started their romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. And although COVID-19 delayed their initial wedding day, the couple was thrilled to celebrate with their closest family members this month.

"Adam and Raven are so happy they had a small intimate wedding," a source shared with E! News. "They only had 50 people at the venue and it felt very intimate. They have no regrets and think it was the most magical night ever. They are both very fortunate to have found each other on TV and have the closest bond."