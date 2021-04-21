George FloydSuri CruiseScottie PippenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Honeymoon May Be Better Than Paradise

Just days after getting married in Texas, Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk head to Hawaii for a perfect getaway.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 21, 2021 6:25 PMTags
Reality TVHoneymoonCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Paradise is cool, but wait until you celebrate in Hawaii.

Just days after Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk said "I do" during an intimate wedding ceremony in Dallas, the newlyweds headed to the Aloha state for a few days of rest, relaxation and even some adventure, too.

"Brb...honey mooning," Adam wrote on Instagram while visiting Wailea, Maui on April 21. "Can't wait to get back all the content from our wedding last week! I still can't believe it's been close to 4 years since we met in Paradise."

It's true! Raven and Adam started their romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. And although COVID-19 delayed their initial wedding day, the couple was thrilled to celebrate with their closest family members this month.

"Adam and Raven are so happy they had a small intimate wedding," a source shared with E! News. "They only had 50 people at the venue and it felt very intimate. They have no regrets and think it was the most magical night ever. They are both very fortunate to have found each other on TV and have the closest bond."

Our insider added, "Adam knew Raven was the one from the start. They are excited to relax by the beach and do fun water activities." 

According to Adam's Instagram, however, playing around in the ocean blue water is just one of the many activities lined up for the adventurous couple. Keep scrolling to see some of the many memories being made in Hawaii.

Instagram
Dare to Explore

They may be in Hawaii, but Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates aren't spending every day resting and relaxing. It's time for adventure too. 

Instagram
Safety First

In between riding on what appears to be electric scooters, the couple pauses to take in the scenery and pose for a picture. 

Instagram
Cheers to Marriage

Date night looks good on these two Bachelor Nation members who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise. 

Instagram
Views for Days

With sunsets like these, we'd totally understand if Raven and Adam never want to come back home. 

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Margaritas in Mexico feel like Paradise, but have you tried the drinks in beautiful Hawaii? 

Instagram
They Do

Before enjoying their honeymoon, Raven and Adam celebrated their wedding weekend with a little help from Lushra party supplies and Engaged Events.

