Shawn Johnson Responds to Concern Over Daughter Drew's Bruise

Watch : Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shawn Johnson is clearing up any confusion.

The pregnant former Olympic gymnast took to social media late Tuesday, April 20, to explain her 15-month-old daughter Drew's bruise. "To answer a few burning questions haha...," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Story, "yes, we are aware of her bruise."

"It's her first true goose egg," the athlete explained. "Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn't realize how tall she is. All is good there. Doc checked."

With a toddler and another little one on the way, the 29-year-old gold medalist is certainly no stranger to motherhood at this point. In January, Shawn and her husband of five years Andrew East announced the family is expecting their newest member this summer. Two months later, they revealed Shawn is pregnant with a boy.

As the baby's arrival nears closer and closer, it hasn't been a completely seamless pregnancy.