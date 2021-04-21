Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Watch : Christian Serratos Reacts to J.Lo's "Selena: The Series" Support

May 2021 will be filled with highly anticipated and bittersweet moments.

Selena: The Series, starring The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, is back with its final episodes, which focus on the late singer's life after marriage and continuing journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time.

Later in the month, Netflix will debut its new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

Also in May, Netflix will release Zack Snyder's new zombie film Army of the Dead, starring Guardians of the Galaxy's breakout star Dave Bautista.

And then as the month of May winds down, Na, nana, na, na...the hit series Lucifer returns for the second half of season five, its second-to-last season.

In addition, popular vintage films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting Hill, Scarface, Stargate, Under Siege and Zombieland will stream on Netflix that month.

See a full list of titles coming in May: