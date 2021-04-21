Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Playfully Teases Him Over His Longer Hair

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Gabriella Brooks is giving her take on Liam Hemsworth's longer locks.

The actor posted a picture of his tresses to Instagram on April 20 and asked his 13.4 million followers if it was time for a trim by writing, "Haircut?" The model couldn't help but have a little fun in the comments section by replying, "Rapunzel."

Brooks wasn't the only one to weigh in. Rebel Wilson, who starred alongside Hemsworth in Isn't It Romantic, posted a fire emoji and stunt actor Sam Hargrave wrote, "Don't do it mate." While Brody Jenner, whose ex Kaitlynn Carter was previously linked to Hemsworth's former wife Miley Cyrus, commented, "Never."

As fans may recall, months after his August 2019 split from Cyrus, Hemsworth sparked romance rumors with Brooks. In December 2019, the duo raised eyebrows after they were spotted having lunch with his parents in Australia's Byron Bay. The couple then appeared to confirm their relationship by kissing on the beach at the beginning of 2020. And while there have been more PDA-packed photos and family outings since then, Hemsworth and Brooks tend to keep their personal lives private.