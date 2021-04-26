Zendaya's Head-Turning Arrival on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Was Well Worth the Wait

Watch : Favorite Oscars Moments Over the Years

Red carpet royalty!

Zendaya showed up and showed out at the 2021 Oscars with a remarkable fashion moment on Sunday, April 25. Of course, the Euphoria actress is known for wearing jaw-dropping ensembles, and her latest look is no different.

Before the event kicked off, the 24-year-old star dazzled from head-to-toe wearing a bright and bold yellow Valentino design, which featured a fun and flirty midriff cut-out, a thigh-high slit and a floor-length train.

The Malcolm & Marie star paired her eye-catching gown with a matching face mask and sunny yellow platform heels by Jimmy Choo. Moreover, she was decked out in Bvlgari diamond jewelry pieces, wearing drop earrings, statement-making necklaces and a massive ring that totaled 183.3 carats and is valued at—wait for it—over $6 million.

It was a most certainly a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days style moment!

Her go-to stylist, Law Roach, is the mastermind behind her Oscars look. What's more? The celebrity stylist shared a behind-the-scenes moment of the star getting her finishing touches before she graced the red carpet.