Why Blake Horstmann Says The Bachelor Franchise Will End for Good After Michelle Young's Season

Watch : Chris Harrison Calls "BiP" Star Blake Horstmann a "Dumpster Fire"

Former Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann predicts that the demise of the franchise is imminent. In fact, he thinks we'll never see another leading man on the show again.

Blake was asked during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, April 20, if he thinks the dating show "will last forever." The Bachelor in Paradise alum was quick with his response: "I mean no, because nothing lasts forever."

But his thoughts didn't end there. He admitted he had a "hot take," saying, "Bold statement here... I think there won't be another Bachelor season," adding, "I think it's gonna end after Michelle [Young]."

Both Katie Thurston and Michelle were announced as the next Bachelorettes during Matt James' After the Final Rose special, with Katie's season 17 airing in summer 2021 and Michelle's season 18 debuting in the fall.

So, why does Blake think that will be the last bow for The Bachelor franchise? "Whether you think it's right, wrong, whatever your stance on the Chris Harrison thing, I think it drove away a lot of loyal fans and viewers," he explained. "And I think ratings are gonna plummet, and that's my prediction."