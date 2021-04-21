Angelina Jolie Reveals the "Truth" About How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

Watch : Watch Angelina Jolie Battle Assassins in "Those Who Wish Me Dead"

Angelina Jolie is being frank about what it's like to be a single mom.

Since splitting from Brad Pitt in 2016, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress has taken on less projects than she normally would, telling Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday, April 20, "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years."

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs," she explained. "That's really the truth of it."

She and Brad share custody of five of their six children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, while their eldest son, Maddox, is now 18.

A source previously told E! News that the exes prioritized their kids' health and happiness, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing, "All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits."