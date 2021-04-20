Kim Kardashian Freaks Out as Nicola Coughlan Reveals How the Kardashians Inspired Bridgerton

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Reaction to "Bridgerton" Star's Exit Is All of Us

Just call her Kimberly Featherington.

Kim Kardashian made her Bridgerton super fan status known at the end of March, just before Regé-Jean Page announced his exit from the Netflix drama. But as it turns out, she's had more of an impact on the show than she ever realized.

Bridgerton star and Kardashian super fan Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, revealed on Twitter that she and her TV sisters here highly influenced by Kim and her real-life sisters.

"As the world's number one Bridgerton stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Nicola tweeted. "Because I feel like she should know this."

Kim soon responded, with a very reasonable number of exclamation marks.

"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!" she responded. "This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"