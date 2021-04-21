George FloydSuri CruiseScottie PippenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Proof Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie Is Already an Incredible Big Sister to Brother Buddy

Birdie Danielson is loving being a big sister.

On Tuesday, April 20, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share a new video of her kids with Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson): Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 8 months. In the uploaded footage, while enjoying a family car ride, Birdie is seen lovingly reaching out to her baby brother.

Since the new clip shows the two Danielson kids laughing and playing together, we aren't surprised that Brie captioned the post, "This is everything."

And Brie wasn't the only one living for this sweet sibling moment as several of her famous friends gushed in the comments. Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart wrote, "Awww." Retired WWE superstar Trish Stratus left four heart emojis.

As E! News readers well know, Brie and Bryan became parents of two in August 2020. After waiting their entire pregnancy, the Total Bellas family learned they were having a boy on Saturday, August 1.

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

And, from what we can see on social media, Birdie has already taken to life as a big sister. In fact, at the end of March, the eldest Danielson child was seen playing on the ground, laughing and posing for photos with little Buddy.

At the time, Brie simply captioned the photo series, "Birdie + Buddy."

Doesn't that make your heart just melt?

For a closer look at Birdie and Buddy's sweet sibling bond, watch Brie's new video above and scroll through the images below.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Family Time in the Morning

Brie wrote in April 2021, "Mornings are my favorite!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella
Big Sister Snuggles

Birdie Danielson cuddles with brother Buddy in this photo by mom Brie Bella.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Laughter Time

Fun on the floor!

Instagram/Brie Bella
So Much Fun

Birdie and Buddy can't stop laughing!

Instagram/Brie Bella
Best Friends and Siblings

The Danielson kids look closer than ever in this March 2021 pic.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Happy Birdie

Birdie clearly loves being a big sister.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Close Siblings

Birdie and Buddy enjoy some quality time playing on the floor.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Hey There

Birdie tries to get Buddy's attention in this sweet snap.

Instagram/Brie Bella
The Danielson Kids

A close-up look at Brie and Bryan's children.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Cute Kids

Brie beams in this selfie with kids Birdie and Buddy.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Selfie With Mama

Birdie steals the spotlight with a silly face in this selfie with mom Brie and brother Buddy.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Crib Cuddles

Birdie spends quality time with brother Buddy in his crib.

Instagram
Holiday Hugs

The Danielsons are all smiles in this holiday pic from 2020.

Instagram
Kisses

Bryan gives his oldest child a kiss while cuddling his youngest.

Instagram
Bryan, Birdie and Buddy

Dad Bryan cuddles up with his kids Birdie and Buddy.

