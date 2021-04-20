President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Call George Floyd's Family After Verdict

Watch : Ariana Grande & More Protest Over George Floyd's Death

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached out to George Floyd's family after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder.

According to NBC News, the president and vice president watched the verdict with staff in the White House's private dining room on Tuesday, April 20.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the president spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. He also joined the vice president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in speaking with George's brother Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office.

According to video posted on attorney Ben Crump's Twitter, President Biden praised the Floyd family for their strength during the highly publicized case.

"You've been incredible, [an] incredible family," he shared. "I wish I was there to put my arms around you...We've been watching every second of this, the vice president, all of us we're all so relieved. Not just one verdict, but all three, guilty on all three counts. And it's really important."