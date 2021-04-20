George FloydSuri CruiseScottie PippenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Minneapolis Community Comes Together as Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty in George Floyd's Death

The city of Minneapolis, as well as others around the world, reacted to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd. See the moving images below.

The city of Minneapolis is banding together following the news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Hennepin County Court announced the jury's verdict, finding the former Minneapolis Police Officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Although Chauvin will be sentenced at a later date, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

The Minneapolis residents rallied together to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Floyd. Many held up signs that read "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter." Others embraced each other and appeared overcome with emotion.

Additionally, Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, gathered around the community, wearing a "Rest in Power" shirt in honor of her boyfriend. When discussing Floyd in a live interview with HLN, she said, "He changed my world. He changed the world. He changed everybody's."

Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, shared in a separate press conference, "I am grateful my mother, my grandmother, my aunts, they got to see history made.  Every day of my life I will salute him, because he showed me how to be strong, he showed how to be respectful, he showed me how to speak my mind.  What a day to be a Floyd."

Below, see the city of Minneapolis's response to Chauvin's verdict and how people are paying their respects to Floyd all over the world.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Powerful Poster

Minneapolis residents are photographed hugging and holding up a "Justice for George Floyd" sign.

Shutterstock
In Loving Memory

Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, celebrates her boyfriend's legacy, telling HLN, "He changed my world. He changed the world. He changed everybody's."

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
An Emotional Embrace

A mother-daughter duo is seen embracing following Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Power Fist

A person reacts to Chauvin's trial.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Signs of Solidarity

People hold up signs in honor of Floyd, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
A Special Moment

Photographers capture this special moment between two people giving each other a hug after Chauvin's guilty verdict.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Tuning Into the Trial

Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Maxine Waters, Lisa Blunt, Joyce Beatty, tune into the news amid Chauvin's trial at the U.S. Capitol.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Passionate Reaction

A man is photographed lifting his arms up and passionately reacting to the news of Chauvin's verdict.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
A Picture Says a Thousand Words

A powerful portrait of a woman awaiting the verdict in Chauvin's trial.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Black Lives Matter

A man is photographed at the Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, raising his fist in reaction to today's events.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Looking Into the Light

A woman appears to be in good spirits following Chauvin's guilty verdict.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Group Hug

As the verdict is announced, photographers capture a group of people embracing.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Congress Reacts

Congresswomen Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley walk arm in arm, following the jury's verdict in Chauvin's trial.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Standing in Solidarity

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty looks up, as she and other members come together to watch the verdict in Chauvin's trial.

For more updates about today's events, click here.

