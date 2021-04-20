﻿Cheryl Burke Apologizes to DWTS Partner Ian Ziering for "Nasty" Past Comments

Watch : Cheryl Burke Thrilled to Take Over "Dance Moms"

Cheryl Burke has publicly apologized for past comments regarding former Dancing With The Stars partner Ian Ziering.

Back in 2016, Burke described the Sharknado star as her "least favorite" celebrity partner on the ABC competition series, even going as far to say the experience "made me want to slit my wrists."

The TV host and ballroom pro first apologized for her comments on Twitter in 2016. Although in the first instance, she didn't apologize to Ziering directly, but rather expressed regret over her word choice.

Now in an episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast, Burke addressed her past controversy head on.



"The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering," Burke shared. "I was completely out of line a few years ago, and I did a podcast where they were asking me who my favorite partner was and who did I hate the most. And I answered Ian Ziering, and I said something along the lines of 'I'd rather slit my wrists than dance with Ian Ziering again.'"