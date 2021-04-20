New Amsterdam Confronts Racial Bias For Expectant Mothers in This Sneak Peek

Watch : "New Amsterdam" Exclusive: Max Is Confronted About Childbirth Bias

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is forced to confront racial inequities for mothers in tonight's timely New Amsterdam episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Max checks in on expecting patient Evelyn Davis (Victoire Charles), who asks if the hospital will support her birth plan.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure you have a great birthing experience," Max assures her.

"How very political of you," Evelyn counters.

While Max explains possible delivery complications, Evelyn recalls giving birth to her first son. "People were just doing things to me, to my body, without asking me," she explains, calling the whole experience "a nightmare."

Max realizes the racial bias in maternity wards, and admits that Black and Latina mothers "tend to have lower feedbacks."

Evelyn prompts Max to acknowledge him to ask why: "None of which has anything to do with our beautiful skin, just how we're treated in it," she states.