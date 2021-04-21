Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Photo to Encourage Fans to Love the Skin They’re In

Lizzo is once again empowering her millions of followers on Instagram.
The "Good as Hell" singer posted an unedited and unfiltered photo of herself—in her birthday suit, no less!—to share an important message about body positivity.
And since the Grammy winner is a Taurus, she kicked off the season on a high note.
"WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," she began her caption on Tuesday, April 20. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."
In her post, the 32-year-old star struck a pose and bared it all for the 'Gram. Her only accessory? A white mug, fittingly shaped like a booty.
To further spotlight her message, Lizzo explained that she's partnered with Dove and its Dove Self-Esteem Project, "which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."
Along with her Instagram post, Lizzo expressed why she's proud to be part of the brand's new initiative.
"I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves," the singer said in a statement shared with E! News. "It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands."
"However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever," she continued. "This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes."
The "Juice" singer explained that she hopes this project will open up a dialogue.
"That's why The Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life," she added. "It's happening to young people everywhere, so let's talk about it."
