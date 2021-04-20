Twin With Your Little One in These Mommy & Me Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing better than matching with your little one! Whether you're looking for a coordinated fit for Mother's Day brunch or matching sweaters for everyday wear, we've rounded up the cutest mommy and me finds to help you bond with your kiddos even more. Not to mention, you'll love looking back on pictures of your matching outfits!
See below for our guide to achieving the ultimate mommy and me looks!
LC Lauren Conrad x Little Co. Matching Collection
Lauren Conrad's latest collection at Kohl's is what matching dreams are made of! While there's so many cute combos available, we think wearing this green-hued dress and having your little one wear this romper would be perfect for Mother's Day festivities.
Stoney Clover Lane x Minnow
We're obsessed with Stoney Clover Lane's collab with swimwear brand Minnow! The gingham print suits are a must for beach and pool days this summer.
PopReal Mommy and Me Floral Printed Dresses
These floral frocks are perfect for Sunday brunch and other springtime festivities! You can also choose from five other playful prints.
Mama & Mini Nautical Cotton Sweaters
This sweater set is giving us major heart eyes! The women's sweater is constructed to help nursing mamas, and the baby sweater offers snaps for easy changing.
Mama & Mini Poppy Bracelet Duo
Made by Mary's Poppy Bracelet Duo makes for one memorable gift! If your little one likes to try on your jewelry, this set will allow you both to rock the same gold, rose gold or silver bracelets.
Peyton & Parker Mommy & Me Seaside Getaway
Now you can twin with your daughters in style! Whether she's 3-months-old or a teen, you probably won't get any pushback about matching in these dresses since they are so chic.
Cecelia New York Hibiscus Sandals
For the fashion-obsessed mother and daughter duos, these sandals are a must! The Italian-made leather footwear will help add a sophisticated touch to any outfit.
Mommy & Me Bloom Mask Set
With V-Block (viral block) technology and two layers of antimicrobial protection, you and your little one will stay safe while looking stylish together. Plus, these Row + Lee masks feature reversible prints and elastic ear loops for all-day comfort.
Farm Rio Toucans Women's & Kid's Dress
These matching dresses from the Brazilian fashion label are beyond cute! Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or going to a BBQ, these toucan print dresses are a must.
Posh Peanut Maternity Robe with Matching Baby Swaddle Set
For the new mamas in your life, this set will make a great gift for Mother's Day! You'll get Posh Peanut's cozy robe for mom, plus an infant one-piece, headband and swaddle in a dusty rose hue.
Sperry Just Like Mom Bundle
Score matching pairs of Sperry's Crest Vibe sneakers, a sneaker cleaner, a seersucker pouch and a signature liner sock for $120. Perfect for the preppy-loving moms and daughters!
Ivy City Co. Matching Cotton Candy Dresses
We're suckers for cotton candy prints! You and your little one are sure to be the best dressed duo at Mother's Day brunch with these matching dresses from Ivy City Co.!
Ellsworth + Ivey Matching Sweaters
Another fun way to twin with your mini me is to get matching sweaters! You can even customize these chic sweaters with your initials, name or special date.
