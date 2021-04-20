Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Outing

Watch : Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Halts "Batman" Filming

You really have to hand it to these two.

Although Twlight alum Robert Pattinson and supermodel Suki Waterhouse first ignited dating rumors back in 2018, recent sightings of the notoriously private couple tell us that they're still going strong.

The two were spotted holding hands while out and about in London, where Pattinson has been busy filming The Batman, which is wrapping after filming for more than a year.

The pair were dressed similarly in matching sporty fashion, with Robert donning a dark blue cap, sunglasses and a dark blue and grey hoodie, while girlfriend Suki sported a dark blue sweatshirt. They also opted to wear different colors in shorts for their errand run.

"We saw them kiss before they went their separate ways, very loved up," a witness tells E! News. "She went to Face Gym, a facial specialist shop in Notting Hill. He went on a run."