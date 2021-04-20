The Real Housewives of New York City's Season 13 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Dorinda Medley Is Leaving "Real Housewives of New York"

The Real Housewives of New York City's 13th season is already making history.

The new season kicks off Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m., but the teaser trailer wowed fans weeks ahead of its premiere. Now, audiences get a taste of what to expect from their favorite Housewives with the reveal of the season's highly-anticipated taglines.

New Housewife Eboni K. Williams makes her debut as RHONY's first full-time Black cast member, and is joined by returning newbie Leah McSweeney plus franchise staples Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan. From what we see from the taglines below, Eboni can no doubt hold her own amongst the ladies while taking a stand for women of color everywhere.

The issue of race in America is slated to be explored in the latest season, with Leah calling RHONY alum Heather Thomson a "Karen" in the trailer, and attorney Eboni correcting Ramona's use of the term "the help."