Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl Proves She's Already a Fashionista With This Must-See Outfit

Watch : Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Move over, Gigi Hadid: There's a new fashionista in town—and you probably already know her.

Of course, we're talking about the supermodel's very own infant daughter, Khai. While the baby girl is still a few months shy of her first birthday, it already seems she'll fit right in the fashion world, as evidenced by her latest outfit.

On Tuesday, April 20, Gigi commemorated her daughter's 7-month milestone with a snap of the youngster playing with her shoelaces. While Khai's head was cropped out of the photo—the new mom has notably kept her baby's face out of the public eye—the infant's designer outfit stole the spotlight. Khai was sporting a red tracksuit by none other than Versace, a brand close to her supermodel mama. The outfit was complete with a pair of black lace-up booties.

"Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week," Gigi captioned the pictures. Even Donatella Versace herself took notice and weighed in with a comment. "Baby Khai is growing up fast, @gigihadid!!" the fashion maven wrote. "A very Versace baby, just like you."