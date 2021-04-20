Suri CruiseScottie PippenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl Proves She's Already a Fashionista With This Must-See Outfit

While she hasn't even celebrated her first birthday yet, Gigi Hadid's baby girl Khai is already looking like a style star in the making. See the youngster's very fashionable designer outfit here.

Move over, Gigi Hadid: There's a new fashionista in town—and you probably already know her. 

Of course, we're talking about the supermodel's very own infant daughter, Khai. While the baby girl is still a few months shy of her first birthday, it already seems she'll fit right in the fashion world, as evidenced by her latest outfit. 

On Tuesday, April 20, Gigi commemorated her daughter's 7-month milestone with a snap of the youngster playing with her shoelaces. While Khai's head was cropped out of the photo—the new mom has notably kept her baby's face out of the public eye—the infant's designer outfit stole the spotlight. Khai was sporting a red tracksuit by none other than Versace, a brand close to her supermodel mama. The outfit was complete with a pair of black lace-up booties. 

"Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week," Gigi captioned the pictures. Even Donatella Versace herself took notice and weighed in with a comment. "Baby Khai is growing up fast, @gigihadid!!" the fashion maven wrote. "A very Versace baby, just like you."

photos
Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Pics

And, maybe one day, little Khai will strut the Versace runway, too—just like her mom. While there's still plenty of time before that may come to fruition, Gigi returned to the runway in March after giving birth in September 2020 by opening and closing Versace's fall-winter 2021 show. "Opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come'back,'" Gigi partly wrote on Instagram at the time. "Mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I've missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever."

Most importantly, she did it all as a first-time mom! For more of Gigi's best mom moments so far, just keep scrolling!

Instagram
Father-Daughter Duo

The supermodel snapped a sweet pic of Zayn and their baby girl on Christmas Day. 

Instagram
Mini Fashionista

A style icon in-the-making! The couple's little one rocked a chic Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Gigi shared this sweet photo of her newborn over the holidays.

Instagram
It's a Girl!

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," Yolanda Hadid captions a photo from the couple's sex reveal celebration. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift."

Instagram
Proud Grandma

Gigi and Zayn share a sweet embrace with the former Real Housewives star after discovering they're expecting a little girl.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

