90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord is speaking out about being with diagnosed dissociative identity disorder (DID).

In an effort to help eliminate stigmas associated with DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, the actress sat down for a conversation with Dr. Daniel Amen of the Amen Clinics and shared her journey.

"For me, my heart is to change this narrative around the behaviors that follow trauma," the 90210 alum explained, "and not treating someone, or responding to someone or judging someone for their actions but asking, 'What happened to you? Like, how did we get here?'"

The Amen Clinics noted McCord, 33, had been diagnosed with DID before visiting Dr. Amen. During their discussion, McCord spoke about how she experienced gaps in memory, which Amen Clinics noted is "one of the most common dissociative identity disorder symptoms." At one point, she shared that being raped at age 18 triggered memories of childhood sexual abuse.

"I don't have anything until around 5," she said, "and then from 5 to 11, I recount incidents throughout. Then when I was 13, I have a singled-out memory that was one thing that I don't have the sense of anything else at that time."