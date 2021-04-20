Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Hilariously Troll Husband Michael Douglas' Dancing Skills

It's safe to say Catherine-Zeta Jones won't be asking husband Michael Douglas for dancing lessons any time soon.
During a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on April 19, the Oscar winner shared rare insight on her family life, including how she's been spending time at home with kids Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, during the pandemic. "My kids…got all their brains from me," Catherine said, playfully trolling her husband. "But don't tell Michael."
When host Seth Meyers mentioned how Catherine is both an actress and accomplished dancer and asked where Michael fell on the "dancing scale," she chuckled at the thought.
"Did you ever see the video of ‘When the Going Gets Tough?'" the Mask of Zorro star said as she snapped her fingers. "That's as good as it gets. It's like he can click in time to the beat, every now and again, he goes off course, but he's such a great actor."
Catherine also noted, "Michael always says, ‘When I'm dancing, always just look at me from the waist up.'"
As fans may remember, the Prodigal Son actress is making a reference to the song "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going" by Billy Ocean, which came from the soundtrack of Douglas' 1985 film, The Jewel of the Nile.
In the accompanying music video, Douglas himself appears on-stage as a background singer in all white, alongside co-stars and actors, Kathleen Turner and Danny Devito.
The snaps and swaying that his wife playfully imitated are on full display in the classic, to which Catherine also remarked in the interview, "Michael's pop video! He's very proud of that!"
