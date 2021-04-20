Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mother With Precious Family Photo of Her With His 4 Kids

Watch : Mark & Donnie Wahlberg Pay Tribute to Their Late Mother Alma

Mark Wahlberg is remembering his late mother with a priceless family shot.

On Monday, April 19, the 49-year-old star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself seated on the couch next to mom Alma Wahlberg as she rested her hand on his knee. Also included in the throwback image are the actor's wife, Rhea, and their four children, Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11.

"Miss you grandma," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Among those sharing support was Mario Lopez, who commented, "Prayers up!" Meanwhile, Rhea responded to the post with a prayer-hands emoji.

This followed Mark, her youngest child, posting a photo of Alma on April 18 to celebrate the mother of nine children, who recently passed away at age 78 after battling dementia. "My angel. Rest in peace," he had captioned it.

Mark's brother Donnie Wahlberg posted a tribute video on April 18, alongside a loving caption about the matriarch who was known to TV viewers for her appearances on A&E's Wahlburgers.