Pat Sajak Accidentally Revealed Wheel of Fortune Answer But No One Noticed

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Who needs to buy a vowel when Pat Sajak just gives away the whole puzzle?

In a segment from the Thursday, April 15 episode of Wheel of Fortune that has only recently been making the rounds in media outlets, the long-running game show's host accidentally revealed the solution in banter with the contestant who was still actively trying to guess it. Alas, the contestant didn't even notice that Pat had inadvertently done his work for him.

During the segment, the category was "phrase," and the board showed "---TE -R-N-L-." While commiserating with the player as the clock was still running, Pat shared, "Yikes. Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

The puzzle ultimately went unsolved, and as it turned out, the solution was indeed "Quite Frankly," which Pat had used during the conversation. It wasn't until the very end of the episode that Pat and co-star Vanna White let the audience in on his gaffe.