Elizabeth Olsen Returns to the Dark Side With New Look at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elizabeth Olsen debuted a new look and we're hair for it!

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards have officially kicked off and, as expected, it's full of the razzle-dazzle pop culture fans have come to know and love. For the first time, this year's ceremony will air on not one but two days. So, it was no surprise that celebrities showed up and showed on Sunday, May 16.

That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the red carpet ablaze with fierce, fabulous and fun fashion. So, even though sweats and pajama sets have reigned supreme in recent months, it's been a sight to see daring gowns, wildly colorful makeup looks and glitzy accessories.

And naturally, there's one red carpet moment already stealing the show: The WandaVision star's new hairdo.

The actress, who recently rocked fiery red hair in the Disney+ television series, went on over to the dark side as she debuted a brunette hair color at the 2021 event.