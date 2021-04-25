Minari's Alan Kim Might Be More Excited About His Birthday Gifts Than Attending the Oscars

The little one said he was eager to see his cast at the star-studded ceremony. However, when asked if he was looking forward to seeing anyone else, he gave the best response.

"No, not really," Alan adorably replied. "I'm fine with anybody."

And although many would yearn to snag a ticket to the Oscars, the 9-year-old cutie was a lot more excited to talk about his recent birthday than his red carpet moment.

"It was really good," he sweetly raved. "I mostly stayed inside but I went out for dinner. And I got a Fitbit for kids, a new bike and I got a new iPad...That was really cool."