Minari's Alan Kim Might Be More Excited About His Birthday Gifts Than Attending the Oscars

Lights, camera, action!
The 2021 Oscars are officially in full swing, and it's already proving to be the most exhilarating event of the year. On Sunday, April 25, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the red carpet ablaze with eye-catching looks worthy of their own award.
Even though tonight's ceremony is different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—it's being filmed at both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—celebrities still made sure to bring the glitz and glamour. And since this year's Oscars is a lot more "intimate" than before, pop culture fans can expect this to be unlike any other event.
Case in point? Minari's breakout star Alan Kim stole the show with a heartwarming interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. Speaking to Giuliana Rancic, the actor opened up about working on the Oscar-nominated film, saying, "I just loved everything."
The little one said he was eager to see his cast at the star-studded ceremony. However, when asked if he was looking forward to seeing anyone else, he gave the best response.
"No, not really," Alan adorably replied. "I'm fine with anybody."
And although many would yearn to snag a ticket to the Oscars, the 9-year-old cutie was a lot more excited to talk about his recent birthday than his red carpet moment.
"It was really good," he sweetly raved. "I mostly stayed inside but I went out for dinner. And I got a Fitbit for kids, a new bike and I got a new iPad...That was really cool."
Minari producer Christina Oh, who walked the red carpet with Alan, shared how meaningful it was for the film to be recognized and celebrated this year.
"Honestly, hearing stories like that are the most moving to me, and it makes me very proud of being involved in this film," she expressed. "It mirrors my own childhood with my grandma living with us and spending a lot of time with her."
As she explained, "It's the reason why we tell these stories."
"At first, we just set out to make a movie because it's so moving and Isaac's script was so beautiful," she revealed. "But after hearing the stories from people like you and how you connect to it, it has been a humbling experience. I'm very, very grateful to you for watching the film."
Minari follows the story of a South Korean couple who moves from California to Arkansas to embark on a new chapter in their life. Alan plays David, the couple's young son, who struggles with a heart condition.
The movie earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay among many others. Moreover, the film's lead, Steven Yeun, made history as one of the first Asian-Americans to be nominated in the Best Actor category. He shared the trailblazing moment with Riz Ahmed, who is also in the running for the award for his role in Sound of Metal.