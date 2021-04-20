Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Watches Him on TV for the First Time in Adorable Photo

Watch : Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Though there are many rewarding parts about hosting Jeopardy!, Anderson Cooper is discovering that the best part of the gig has to do with his other job—as a dad.

The news anchor, who is guest hosting the game show from April 19 to 30, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of his family's Jeopardy! viewing party on Monday evening. The picture showed his 11-month-old son, Wyatt, with his eyes glued to the TV screen while his dad was on camera to read out clues.

Wyatt was cozy in blue PJs as he held a green ball on the bed—the perfect distraction for commercial breaks.

Anderson wrote of the heartwarming pic, "Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won't for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" It seems Wyatt has some growing up to do before he can tune in to CNN.