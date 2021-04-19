Dayna Kathan Is Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Cast Reacts to Jax & Brittany's Exit

Dayna Kathan won't be SUR-ving customers anymore.

The Vanderpump Rules star will not be returning for season nine of the Bravo reality series, Kathan confirms to E! News exclusively. Kathan first sparked rumors of her exit on Instagram over the weekend after replying to a fan. "I'm not returning but excited to see next szn!" she commented the other day. "The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!!!"

On Apr. 19, Kathan exclusively told E! News that she is stepping away from the franchise. "It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," Kathan stated. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"

Kathan first appeared in season seven in a supporting role, but joined as a full-time cast member in 2019. She was romantically linked to co-stars Max Boyen and Brett Caprioni who both were fired from Pump Rules in June 2020 in the wake of racially-insensitive remarks.