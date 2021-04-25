Regina King, Amanda Seyfried and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars

The red carpet of all the red carpets is here: The 2021 Oscars.
Hollywood's biggest night is officially in full swing and it's already proving to be one for the books. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has recently reinvented awards season, that doesn't mean stars aren't showing up and showing out for the 2021 ceremony on Sunday, April 25.
Case in point? A-listers most certainly brought their fashion A-game.
That's right, celebrities swapped out their matching pajama sets for something more lavish, as they stunned from head-to-toe in daring and dazzling designs. Perfect example: Carey Mulligan pushed the style envelope with a glimmering gold Valentino creation that featured an explosion of sequin. The Promising Young Woman star tied her ensemble together with dainty stud earrings and a bold lip color.
Oscar-winner Viola Davis made a grand entrance with an electrifying white Alexander McQueen design. The top's graphic cut-outs alone made this statement-making look a red carpet moment unlike any other.
Regina King is feeling anything but blue! She turned heads in a diamond-embellished baby blue design by Louis Vuitton. What's more? The delightful creation featured larger-than-life puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline that jazzed up the red carpet.
Of course, we're scratching the surface here.
So, before the show hands out its golden statues and displays its unique set-up since it's being filmed at both Union Sation and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, take a look at tonight's best dress stars. Scroll through our gallery below, and get lost in the fashion!