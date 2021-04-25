Regina King, Amanda Seyfried and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

The red carpet of all the red carpets is here: The 2021 Oscars.

Hollywood's biggest night is officially in full swing and it's already proving to be one for the books. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has recently reinvented awards season, that doesn't mean stars aren't showing up and showing out for the 2021 ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

Case in point? A-listers most certainly brought their fashion A-game.

That's right, celebrities swapped out their matching pajama sets for something more lavish, as they stunned from head-to-toe in daring and dazzling designs. Perfect example: Carey Mulligan pushed the style envelope with a glimmering gold Valentino creation that featured an explosion of sequin. The Promising Young Woman star tied her ensemble together with dainty stud earrings and a bold lip color.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis made a grand entrance with an electrifying white Alexander McQueen design. The top's graphic cut-outs alone made this statement-making look a red carpet moment unlike any other.