Sustainable Fashion Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day)

Earth Day is coming up on Thursday, which means it's time to reevaluate how you are using your purchasing power to make a difference. And with the fashion industry being a significant contributor of greenhouse gases causing global warming, there's never been a more urgent time to start being more conscious of the environmental impact your new sweatshirt or pair of shoes. Luckily, there are so many incredible brands helping to revolutionize the fashion industry by using renewable energy and more eco-conscious means of production.
Below we've rounded up 13 of our favorite fashion brands that will help you express your personal style while helping our planet!
Commando
Commando's latest Butter collection uses Austrian-made fabric that combines lycra and an environmentally-friendly carbon-neutral yarn made from beech trees, which requires no extra water and no pesticides. Plus, the production process of the butter fabric uses over 80% renewable energy. Lately, we have been living in the Butter Soft Support Bralette because it's so soft, supportive and lightweight!
Threads 4 Thought
Threads 4 Thought's tees are made from sustainable materials including regenerated beech trees, organic cotton, recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets. Their recent Invincible Collection features t-shirts and tanks that are odor-proof, stain-resistant, quick-drying and made out of 100% organic cotton.
Avre
By using 3D Knit-To-Shape technology, every pair of Avre shoes helps keep 8-10 plastic bottles out of the ocean in addition to reducing waste by creating precise sizes and eliminating the creation of scrap.
Ultracor
We're obsessed with Ultracor's chic designs and ultra-flattering activewear! The celeb-loved pieces are made to order using top-quality materials, which helps eliminates waste.
Sanctuary
In honor of Earth Day, Sanctuary has partnered with Treevotion and will be planting a tree for every purchase from their Earth Collection. Additionally, the apparel brand is taking steps to be more eco-conscious like using low-impact fibers, recycled plastic and an advanced wash process.
Pact
In 2020 alone, Pact conserved over 35.5 million gallons of water due to exclusively using organic cotton, which preserves 91% of the amount of water compared to conventional cotton. The brand offers dreamy sweatshirts, tees and more must-have styles that will allow you to rest easy knowing your purchase is helping the environment.
Naked Cashmere
Naked Cashmere recently dropped their sustainable and fair trade cotton-cashmere collection, which features a rich blend of 85% cotton and 15% cashmere. Doesn't this sweatshirt look so cute and cozy?!
P.E Nation
P.E Nation offers recycled, sustainable, low-impact, conscious and compostable activewear designs. Plus, they offer 100% organic cotton tanks, and their leggings and sports bras are designed from recycled fabrics and regenerated nylon. We love wearing their pieces to workout because they're super flattering and comfortable!
Joe's
Joe's Earth Conscious Collection features on-trend denim styles made from recycled and organic fibers. Plus, the brand follows top water conservation practices for jeans with a reduced environmental impact.
Cool Planet by Steve Madden
The iconic shoe brand is now offering a sustainable line of shoes made with recycled, renewable and other environmentally preferred materials. Plus, with every pair of shoes purchased, Cool Planet will plant a tree to help repopulate forests in vital need of renewal!
époque évolution
In addition to trying to reduce the collective carbon footprint, époque évolution uses sustainable, organic, upcycled, deadstock and post-consumer waste recycled fibers when possible. Their best-selling Orion Legging II, which we wear all the time, is made from 100% regenerated nylon fiber made from old fishnets and carpets.
abacaxi
Abacaxi uses convertible and versatile sizing which means less size production and less waste. Additionally, production of the colorful and inclusive apparel is based in India, which supports local artisans who are skilled in traditional Indian techniques.
Athleta
If you're looking to make your activewear collection more sustainable, look no further than Athleta. The lifestyle brand offers a great selection of leggings made with recycled materials.