Link Party: Lady Gaga Is Revolutionizing Sexy

Lady Gaga wears her favorite bubble suit to today's Link Party while Rihanna barely wears anything; nearly naked party!

By Jennifer Cady May 27, 2009 10:15 PMTags
• Lady Gaga tells Rolling Stone, "I don't feel like I look like the other perfect little pop singers. I think I'm changing what people think is sexy." Bubble suits = the new sexy. Also, she's having a hard time finding a boyfriend who's cool with her digging ladies: "The fact that I'm into women, they're all intimidated by it."

• Jessica Simpson is working on a new reality show where she travels the world, finds out what crazy things people do for beauty and then says something dumb in hopes it'll catch on like that "chicken of the sea" thing.

Unless Jennifer Lopez steps it up Jon & Kate-style, she'll never have her own TLC reality show.

So tonight at 10 is the 500th episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story. It's kind of a big deal to us, so we made a game where you can make your own THS. Try it out; you're still at work, right?

The new Kanye video for "Paranoid" featuring an almost naked Rihannaforreal this time...

