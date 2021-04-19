Kate Winslet Reveals Why You've Likely Never Realized Her Daughter Is a Burgeoning Actress

Watch : Kate Winslet Reveals Attending First Oscars

Like mother, like daughter!

It's safe to say Kate Winslet is one proud momma because she recently raved over her daughter Mia Threapleton's acting career. However, the Mare of Easttown star pointed out that her daughter's road to Hollywood has been mostly "under the radar" because no one has noticed they're related.

The biggest factor being that Mia, who appeared in the 2020 movie Shadows, has a different last name from her mother's. Kate shares Mia with her ex-husband and British filmmaker, Jim Threapleton.

"Mia's 20 and acting," the Oscar winner gushed during an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Monday, April 19. "She's away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a TV series over there."

"That's been a wonderful thing... I think I knew [sic] was coming, I always suspected," the Titanic alum explained of her daughter following in her footsteps. "And then a few years ago she turned around and said, 'I think I would like to give it a go.'"