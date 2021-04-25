Amanda Seyfried Looks Red Hot in Jaw-Dropping 2021 Oscars Dress

The stunning Miss Seyfried has arrived.
Amanda Seyfried just hit the 2021 Oscars red carpet looking gorgeous in an Armani gown. The 35-year-old actress, who is nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress for her role as famed silent film star Marion Davies in Mank, opened up about her first Academy Award nomination to E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "I think it's just you really want to get it right for [director] David Fincher and you want to get it right for Marion and the people you're playing," Seyfried explained. "That's how that's the way it should be. Spend the time on it."
Seyfried has a history of wearing Armani Privé with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The ethereal vibrant red gown had a plunging neckline with a tulle fringe. Seyfried topped off her red carpet glam with Forevermark diamonds, Stuart Weitzman shoes and her makeup and hair by Genevieve Herr for Lancôme and Renato Campora respectively.
The mother of two has consistently brought her A-game to carpets this awards season, wowing at the 2021 Golden Globes in a Citizen Kane-referencing peach gown with a rosebud detail.
Mank is also nominated for Best Picture tonight and Seyfried's co-star Gary Oldman is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Mank tells the biographical story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the development of his screenplay for Citizen Kane in the 1940s. The film is also in the running for Best Director and Best Picture out of its 10 nominations.
