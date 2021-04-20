Girls5Eva Is Stepping Into the Spotlight in Fierce New Character Posters

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Girls5Eva are ready for their close-up!

E! News has an exclusive first look at the fierce and fabulous character posters from Peacock's upcoming original comedy Girls5Eva starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell. The new images show the four girl-groupers looking ready for the spotlight in coordinating pink and black ensembles.

E! can also reveal a special motion portrait video where each character reveals a Real Housewives-style tagline. "My mouth is a T-shirt gun of wisdom," Goldsberry's Wickie says as Bareilles' Dawn adds, "I'm gonna write us a hit."

Philipps' Summer chimes in, "I end songs with a sultry, femi-nasty phrase" and Pell's Gloria concludes, "I am ready to cut loose and strap in."

Girls5Eva tells the story of a '90s girl group who reunite after their one-hit-wonder gets sampled by a rapper. The ladies give their pop star dreams a second shot all while juggling families, jobs and more of life's challenges.