Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2, Plus More TV Fates Revealed

Watch : Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Series For Sexist Joke

Ginny & Georgia is not going anywhere.

Netflix has renewed the dramedy series for a second season, consisting of 10 hour-long episodes about the teenaged Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-year-old mom Georgia (Brianne Howey).

Season one, which was released in February, ended with some wild twists. After finding out that Georgia had murdered her late husband, Ginny packed up her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) and headed off on a motorcycle, likely towards her father. Meanwhile, her little brother's dad will now know where to find his ex, Georgia's engaged to the mayor, Ginny's friend group is a mess, and that barely scratches the surface of everything that was happening in the finale.

According to a Netflix press release, more than 52 million households "chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days," which is simply a whole lot of households. Basically, what we're saying is that a season two was a no-brainer here.