Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2, Plus More TV Fates Revealed

Ginny & Georgia will return! Keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows right here.

By Lauren Piester Apr 19, 2021 8:26 PM
Ginny & Georgia is not going anywhere. 

Netflix has renewed the dramedy series for a second season, consisting of 10 hour-long episodes about the teenaged Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-year-old mom Georgia (Brianne Howey). 

Season one, which was released in February, ended with some wild twists. After finding out that Georgia had murdered her late husband, Ginny packed up her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) and headed off on a motorcycle, likely towards her father. Meanwhile, her little brother's dad will now know where to find his ex, Georgia's engaged to the mayor, Ginny's friend group is a mess, and that barely scratches the surface of everything that was happening in the finale. 

According to a Netflix press release, more than 52 million households "chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days," which is simply a whole lot of households. Basically, what we're saying is that a season two was a no-brainer here. 

Needless to say, the cast is thrilled. They got to announce the news in a little video, which you can watch below.

Ginny & Georgia is just the latest show to get big news about its future. Keep up with all the fates of your favorite shows by scrolling down.

Netflix
Renewed: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia will return for a second season on Netflix.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will return to CBS for a 19th season, with star Mark Harmon in tow. 

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

CBS has officially ordered a 12th season of family cop show Blue Bloods

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

CBS is welcoming a season four for its Magnum P.I. reboot. 

CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. will officially be returning for a fifth season on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bull (CBS)

CBS has officially renewed Bull for a sixth season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for not just a season two, but a season three and a season four as well. 

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway will return for season 19, with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell all returning. Host Karlie Kloss will make guest appearances as the show goes into production in New York this spring.

Fox
Renewed: Duncanville (Fox)

Fox has renewed the animated comedy Duncanville for a third season.

Fox
Canceled: Bless the Harts

After two seasons, animated comedy Bless the Harts will not be returning to Fox.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

On Tuesday, March 30, CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. This means the Iain Armitage-led series will run at least until 2024.

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

NBC
Renewed: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson will return as the mayor of Los Angeles for a second season on NBC. 

Trae Patton/NBC)
Canceled: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both a fourth and a fifth season. Season four is currently in production.

Netflix
Renewed: Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire will return for a second season on Netflix.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Ending: Queen of the South (USA)

Queen of the South will end after its fifth season, which will include 10 episodes and premieres April 7 on USA Network.

CBC/Netflix
Ending: Kim's Convenience (Netflix/CBC)

Despite a renewal through season six, the Canadian comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will end with the upcoming season five after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White

FX
Ending: Pose (FX)

Pose will come to an end after its upcoming third season, which will consist of seven episodes and premiere on May 2.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

photos
Season one of Ginny & Georgia is now streaming on Netflix.

