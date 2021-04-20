Addison Rae Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumors

Addison Rae is clearing up any confusion about her dating life.
The TikTok star, 20, tweeted a very straightforward message in the midst of ongoing speculation about her relationship status. She wrote on Monday, April 19, "I'm single."
Why the need to clarify? Addison was reportedly spotted with rapper Jack Harlow in Atlanta over the weekend, sparking speculation that they're romantically linked.
The dancer was also allegedly seen in Atlanta this weekend with her ex-boyfriend, fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, which led to gossip that they were back together. Their supposed reunion took place on Saturday for the Triller Fight Club boxing match (though he later mysteriously wrote, "wtf that's not us.")
On Sunday, April 18, Bryce took to Twitter late at night to seemingly express his frustration over the situation with Addison, but he didn't name names. He wrote, "im about to explode man" and "f--king me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f--kin hurts."
The next morning, on April 19, he added, "i feel like such an idiot."
Addison then set the record straight on Monday afternoon, clarifying that she's not dating anyone. One day ago, she also shared a picture of herself along with the caption, "Saying nothing says a lot."
In March, E! News exclusively revealed that the rising stars had broken up, following allegations that Bryce, 21, cheated on Addison in Las Vegas in February (he has denied the accusations). Since the split, he claimed she was hanging out with YouTuber Logan Paul and, this week, weighed in on rumors about her and Jack.
Bryce previously addressed their breakup on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast on March 25, and was very secretive when asked about his own dating life since the split. When he was grilled about possibly dating Josie Canseco, Bryce called her a "good friend," saying, "We're hanging out. We're just vibing. We've been to a couple get-togethers."
He claimed on the podcast that he ended things with Addison after his cheating scandal, explaining, "I was just not in the mindset for a relationship."
As for Addison, she has said she's been working on self-care after the release of her first single "Obsessed." As the He's All That actor told Jimmy Fallon last month, "With social media nowadays, I think it's really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online."
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.