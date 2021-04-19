Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Shuts Down Critic Who Called Her Insecure

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Leaked Bikini Photo

As the saying goes: Kill them with kindness!

It appears Khloe Kardashian is following that motto. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the best response to a social media user who criticized her most recent Instagram post.

After enjoying a fun night out with her sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—the Good American founder shared several snapshots of her bright blue catsuit, which entailed an out-of-this-world pattern and body-hugging material.

"Avatar," she captioned her post, along with spaceship emojis.

Many of the 36-year-old star's followers hyped her up in the comments section, including Tristan Thompson, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, Lala Anthony and many others.

But not everyone left positive messages. One user wrote, "If insecurity was a person [tear drop emoji]."

However, Khloe caught wind of the comment and shut down the critic.

"Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror," the reality TV personality responded. "Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting."