Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Baby Shower Before Welcoming Twins

Club Tummy is where it's at!
As the countdown continues for the arrival of Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twin boys, the couple celebrated with a fabulous baby shower.
According to footage on social media, the event was held at Yamashiro Hollywood and featured plenty of dancing, games, food and a photo booth. And in between all of the celebrations, Nick decided to surprise Abby with a special push present. How does a brand-new BMW sound?
"Special thank you to the father of my children, my love, for the sweetest push gift," Abby shared on Instagram Stories when showing a glimpse of her new ride.
While sharing memories from the weekend bash, Abby had to give thanks to two special people who made it all possible. "My @clubtummy themed baby shower was brought to life by 2 amazing women!" she wrote. "I'm so thankful to my sister @estellamathews & thee best event planner @yaneth.events for literally turning my dream into a reality! The work you both did was amazing! From the cheetah print lighting, to the sign, and the chamoy fountain! Ughhh you both killed it."
Recently, the international DJ and Nick came together for a maternity photo shoot. While sharing pics on Instagram, Abby decided to write a note to her sons.
"Our dearest sons—my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she began. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."
Abby continued, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you—is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."
Nick is already the proud dad to 9-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two kids, Golden, 4, and 4-month-old Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.