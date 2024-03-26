Celebrity Lookalikes You Need to See to Believe

We're comparing all of the celebs that could pass for siblings in Hollywood from McKenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka to Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel.

Who you gonna call?

Well, if you on the hunt for someone to play a famous actress' younger self, apparently the answer is McKenna Grace. For the initial stretch of her career, the star of the recently released Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was tasked with playing the childhood version of everyone from Margot Robbie and Brie Larson to Annabelle Wallis and Kiernan Shipka.

"That was my thing for so long, and it's one of my favorite jokes about me that I see on the internet," the 17-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have somehow played every white woman in Hollywood. That's been my thing, and it's hilarious. I love it. I loved playing so many different people and getting to learn from them."

Of course she's not the only actress who looks like she shares genetic material with some of her fellow stars. 

There was that situation where a fan mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood (what, like it's hard?), while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.

Even Bryce Dallas Howard's famous dad, Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica Chastain for his daughter on a red carpet. 

So, let's put some stars side-by-side to see just how similar they look/manifest some new projects in which they could play siblings. We'll take a buddy comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ASAP, please!

McKenna Grace & Kiernan Shipka

You're not going mad(men): The 17-year-old Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actress looks even more like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star now than when she played a younger Sabrina on the Netflix series!

Writer Jamie Jirak tweeted a collage of younger-version characters Grace played, including a young Shipka/Sabrina, in 2020 and wrote, "I think about this a lot."

Grace quote-retweeted with a crying-laughing emoji, "Same."

Jared Leto & Scott Disick

In a November 2023 Sirius XM interview, Leto was asked his thoughts on being compared to the Kardashians star, to which he said, "Really? Lucky me," and after a pause, added, "Thank you."

He also noted that if they were actually related, "Then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

Amy Adams & Isla Fisher

The Nocturnal Animals costars are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey

It was no coincidence the actresses were both cast in Barbie

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," Robbie told BuzzFeed in a July video. "She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because [director] Greta [Gerwig] and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do like this whole joke about us looking similar."

She continued, "Then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'' When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"

Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly

"The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie," the My Name Is Earl actress told Us Weekly in 2022. "It happens all the time."

Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

At an Apple Store, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard,'" Chastain recalled. "And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."

Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Neither celeb was upset when a social media user thought Witherspoon was Underwood.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Legally Blonde star tweeted, "You officially made my day."

The Grammy winner quickly responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Mark Ruffalo & Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Frodo are well aware fans confuse them.

"Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike," Radcliffe said in a joint interview with Empire magazine. "But the idea of us is exactly the same."

In fact, while in Japan, Radcliffe was even asked to autograph a photo of Wood.

"So the quickest way to deal with it was to just write, 'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe,'" he explained, "and then hope someone translated that for him later."

Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The former Dancing With the Stars pro looks like Wonder Woman herself.

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights actresses look so similar that they were cast as the leads in 2011's The Roommate, a Single White Female-esque horror flick.

Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look they may have been separated at birth.

Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth.

Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight star and Hunger Games alum share dark locks and glowing skin.

Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

The Saturday Night Live alum and Oscar-winner could be confused as cousins, at the least.

Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them.

"When we were at the White House Correspondents' dinner," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately. "Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like the Harry Potter actor.

Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the singer and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

These actors certainly both have a similar sense of style.

Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer, who even played into their resemblance. In her "Not the End of the World" music video, Deschanel accidentally gets abducted by aliens who mistake her for the American Idol judge.

Nina Dobrev & Victoria Justice

"Dude! You don't understand, I get this every single day," Justice told MTV News of her resemblance to The Vampire Diaries star. "Everyone always confuses me for her." 

