Celebrity Lookalikes You Need to See to Believe

Who you gonna call?

Well, if you on the hunt for someone to play a famous actress' younger self, apparently the answer is McKenna Grace. For the initial stretch of her career, the star of the recently released Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was tasked with playing the childhood version of everyone from Margot Robbie and Brie Larson to Annabelle Wallis and Kiernan Shipka.

"That was my thing for so long, and it's one of my favorite jokes about me that I see on the internet," the 17-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have somehow played every white woman in Hollywood. That's been my thing, and it's hilarious. I love it. I loved playing so many different people and getting to learn from them."

Of course she's not the only actress who looks like she shares genetic material with some of her fellow stars.

There was that situation where a fan mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood (what, like it's hard?), while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.