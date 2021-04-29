Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Olive & June, Vahdam Tea & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means you're running out of time to narrow down your gift selections. Or you can just listen to E!'s Lilliana Vazquez instead. She came up with great ideas that would appeal to moms everywhere and she got some exclusive discounts for E! shoppers. Every gift on this list is $50 or less. It doesn't get much better than that!
If mom loves to pamper herself at home, the Olive & June manicure kit would be a great choice for her. Or get her one of the two skincare bundles that REN Skincare created just for E! shoppers.
It's so much easier to just let Lilliana do the shopping for you. Check out the rest of her Mother's Day deals below and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!
Olive & June The Mani System- 1 Color
This set from Olive & June includes everything mom needs for a salon-level manicure without leaving the house. The nail polish bottle has a handle that's easy to hold and allows you to paint both hands perfectly. The kit also includes a super glossy top coat, cuticle serum, nail polish remover, nail buffer, clippers, nail file, and a clean-up brush to wipe away mistakes. The best part? They. Do. Not Chip. If you want to save on this long-lasting manicure, use the promo code DAILYPOP20 to get a 20% discount on the one-color manicure set. Now, you just have to choose from the 54 beautiful colors.
Vahdam Bloom Tea Set
Mom can choose from 12 blends with this tea set from Vahdam, including black tea, green tea, chai tea, and herbal tisanes that are enjoyable at any time of day. Use the promo code BLOOM30 to get a 30% discount until May 10.
REN Skincare E! Exclusive Evercalm Bundle
REN Skincare is on track to reach its zero waste goal by the end of 2021 thanks in part to its 100% recyclable packaging. The Evercalm Bundle has products that are specially formulated for sensitive skin, including the Gentle Cleansing Milk, which removes impurities and excess oil. The Global Protection Day Cream prevents moisture loss and protects from pollution, while 97% said skin feels instantly calmer after use. The Overnight Recovery Balm intensely nourishes and moisturizes while you sleep. Use the promo code ENEWS50 at checkout until 5/6 to get this set for $50. It has a $94 value and it was already reduced to $72, so this $50 price is quite the steal.
REN Skincare E! Exclusive Radiance Bundle
Glow all out with the REN Radiance Bundle. Start with the Lactic-Acid charged Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic to gently exfoliate, brighten, tighten and hydrate your skin. Before bed, applly the Dark Spot Sleeping Cream to target hyperpigmentation and you'll wake up to plump, glowing skin. This set has a $94 value and you can usually get it for $72, but if you use the promo code ENEWS50, it's $50. Just make sure you shop by 5/6.
Row and Lee Face Masks
Row & Lee is a line of stylish, sustainable masks for adults and kids founded by two moms, Alana and Cheryl. They created face masks that are antibacterial, soft, and breathable. All single masks retail for $15.99 and the special Mother's Day sets retail for $28. Use the promo code DAILYPOP10 to save 10% sitewide until May 6.
MYRA Crossbody Phone Bag
MYRA is a women-owned small business that has accessories to make your daily life easier. Carry your phone with this case that has interchangeable ropes that are lightweight and sleek. You can choose between the clear case or the colorful case. Get a 25% discount on all MYRA products until May 6 when you use the promo code DAILYPOP25 at checkout.
