Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts For Every Type of Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is almost one week away. We repeat one week away! Whether you would like to admit it or not, the clock is ticking to find a meaningful token of your appreciation that will arrive on time. And we get it; finding a gift that will wow the mother figure in your life can be an overwhelming task.

Thankfully, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez (a mom-to-be herself) rounded up limited-time deals exclusive to E! viewers for eight unique gifts that will make your mom smile from ear to ear on Mother's Day. From luxurious travel sets and beauty must-haves to stylish handbags and life-saving necklaces, Lilliana will help you check finding a Mother's Day gift off your list.

Scroll below to check out Lilliana's gift picks at unbeatable prices, and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!