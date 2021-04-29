Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts For Every Type of Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is almost one week away. We repeat one week away! Whether you would like to admit it or not, the clock is ticking to find a meaningful token of your appreciation that will arrive on time. And we get it; finding a gift that will wow the mother figure in your life can be an overwhelming task.
Thankfully, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez (a mom-to-be herself) rounded up limited-time deals exclusive to E! viewers for eight unique gifts that will make your mom smile from ear to ear on Mother's Day. From luxurious travel sets and beauty must-haves to stylish handbags and life-saving necklaces, Lilliana will help you check finding a Mother's Day gift off your list.
Scroll below to check out Lilliana's gift picks at unbeatable prices, and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!
Beamina Bombón Fearless Bag
BeaminaSold By Beamina
For the mamas who are all about fashion, Beamina's handcrafted bags will put a huge smile on her face come Mother's Day. Designed in Puerto Rico, the Fearless Bag features high-quality 100% grain leather meticulously sewn within world-class Spanish factories by experienced local artisans. It offers an 11-inch knotted strap and round baguette-shaped base, so mom can carry all her necessities with her on the go. Originally $298, E! viewers can score 20% off now through 5/6.
Invisawear Chain Necklace
InvisawearSold By Invisawear
What if we told you this necklace could save you or loved one's life? Well, it can! There's a hidden button on that back that will text up to five friends or family members your exact GPS location when pushed two times. So, if you're feeling unsafe or find yourself in a dangerous situation, this necklace will alert your emergency contacts that something is wrong. Additionally, the necklace's battery life lasts close to two years depending on the usage, so you won't have to worry about charging it every night. Originally $149, E! viewers can score 30% off this necklace until 5/6.
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go! Travel Set
SlipSold By Slip
Is your mom always on the go or is she someone who appreciates the finer things in life? We suggest getting her this set that includes a luxurious travel pillow, slipsilk travel pillowcase and matching slipsilk sleep mask set. Usually $124, you can score 15% off this must-have set now through 5/6.
Ambari PM Active12 Serum
AmbariSold By Ambari
Help promote your skin's repair process while you sleep with this three-in-one night serum! Packed with 12% AHA/PHA acids and bakuchiol, this serum will help resurface, rejuvenate and clarify dull skin without drying or irritating skin. E! viewers can score this serum, originally $98, for 25% off now through 5/6.
Ambari Gold Profection22 Mask
AmbariSold By Ambari
If your skin is in need of some TLC, the Gold Profection22 Mask is a must! Acting as a facial in a bottle, Ambari's mask features a modern blend of adaptogenic reishi, naturally derived AHAs and CBD that will help exfoliate, enhance skin texture and improve the appearance of fine lines. Originally $92, you can score this mask for 25% off now through 5/6.
Khus + Khus Bleu Body Serum
Khus Khus Sold By Khus Khus
Help mom create a healing synergy between her body and mind with Khus Khus' Bleu Body Serum. Featuring transformative ingredients like helichrysum and blue tansy, this serum will help calm sensitive skin and assist in the prevention of free radical damage. Originally $85, E! viewers can score this serum for 25% off now through 5/6.
Khus + Khus Lemon Body Potion
Khus KhusSold By Khus Khus
Packed with sandalwood, champa flower CO2, sea buckthorn, lemon and bulgarian rose, this aroma-based potion will help clear and uplift mom's mind. If you think your mom would love to receive this self-care must-have, you're in luck! E! viewers can score 25% off Khus Khus' Lemon Body Potion, originally $88, through 5/6.
Moon and Jai Love Ritual Kit with Rose Quartz
Moon and JaiSold By Moon and Jai
Whether you're hoping to attract a new romance or further your self-love journey, Moon and Jai's Love Ritual Kit will help you do just that. The kit includes three healing crystals like rose quartz, in addition to palo santo, sage, matches and a ritual and healing crystal qualities scroll. Originally $49.95, E! viewers can score this set for 15% off until 5/6.
Up next: 20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $20.