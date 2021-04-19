Watch Maci Bookout's Heated Teen Mom Reunion Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

Reunions aren't always pretty, but they are always real.
On the April 20 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout McKinney and her husband Taylor McKinney will sit down with Ryan Edwards' parents for a conversation mediated by Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa.
As fans quickly learn, however, things get tense when the topic of protecting Maci and Ryan's 12-year-old Bentley began.
"You know we're caught in the middle," Jen Edwards explained in a sneak preview while trying to hold back tears. "You know how much we love Bentley and you know how much we want to support Ryan in his recovery and it's so hard. If you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him."
Larry Edwards added, "And you wouldn't want to give up on him. You wouldn't turn your back on him."
While Maci made it clear that she never wanted the pair to stop supporting Ryan, things got heated when Larry continued to question the Teen Mom star's motives. As a result, Taylor stepped in to defend his wife.
"When you're forcing him, when y'all are showing up to something and you're telling him, ‘Go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad.' Bentley is a child," the Things That Matter designer shared. "Stop forcing a relationship on a child."
Although viewers will have to watch the reunion this week to see what happens next, Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards recently confirmed that the family would not be returning to the MTV franchise.
"Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired," she shared on Without a Crystal Ball. "They said that when [Maci] didn't fulfill her obligations or like, basically, didn't have enough content, that they call us back."
Larry also told The Sun, "We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable."
As for Maci, she recently appeared on Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera's Baby Mamas No Drama podcast and was asked how long she will stay on the show.
"I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children," she explained. "If the kids don't want to film, they're not going to film. As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don't see a reason to leave the show, but that doesn't mean that one won't arise. It's definitely season by season."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.