Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Shares Emotional Tribute 4 Years After His Death

Watch : Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Reacts to Shocking Netflix Doc

While Aaron Hernandez is no longer here, his memory carries on in the hearts of those closest to him.

April 19 marks the fourth anniversary of the former New England Patriots player's death. In April 2017, the then-27-year-old athlete was found hanging in his prison cell and later pronounced dead at the hospital. At the time, he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He had been engaged to Shayanna Jenkins, who gave birth to his daughter Avielle in 2012.

"Since you've been gone," she wrote in an April 19 Instagram post, "the loss hasn't gotten any easier ... I still hurt . I still cry . I still wonder why."

Jenkins shared the quote, "You [sic] memory is what gets me through each day as I remember all the special things about you."

As she concluded her tribute, Jenkins shared how she and their now-8-year-old daughter keep Hernandez close. "You are missed, loved and thought of heavily today," she wrote. "Avielle and I continue to talk about you and keep your presence alive . May you continue to Rest In Peace and watch over us daily . With love always and forever."