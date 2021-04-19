Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri's 15th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Watch : Catching Up With Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise!

Here's some news that's likely to make you feel old: Suri Cruise is officially 15.

Over the weekend, to mark the special occasion, Katie Holmes did what she's rarely known to do: Post a few pictures of her teenage daughter in honor of the big day, which was April 18. The 42-year-old mom old mom took to her Instagram to share a few sweet black-and-white photos of the two from years' past.

The collage of cute photos included one of Katie cradling a younger Suri, and another of the duo embracing, with Suri sporting a huge grin. She captioned the adorable post, "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!"

We can't believe it either!

The Dawson Creek's star, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently shared her experience about spending quality time with her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic in a written piece with Vogue Australia. Katie wrote that the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."