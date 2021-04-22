The Challenge: Double Agents' Winners Sound Off on Their "Close to Perfect" Partnership

Rule No. 1 of The Challenge: Never underestimate Chris "C.T." Tamburello.

And yet, the rest of the cast of MTV realty hit's season 36 cast did just that during Double Agents, with the three-time champ making it to the final—his ninth—alongside Big Brother's Amber Borzotra. Despite the veteran and the rookie becoming partners just ahead of the grueling two-day challenge, C.T. and Amber were crowned the winners during the April 22 finale after coming in first at every checkpoint along the way.

"I gotta say, it was one of my best performances ever in a final," C.T. told E! News during a joint phone interview with Amber. "I mean, we took the lead from the beginning and didn't look back."

While the final may have been smooth sailing for C.T. and Amber, the season was anything but, each champion facing their own struggles along the way.

Competing on his 18th season, the 40-year-old C.T.'s dominance a game that he helped shape was questioned by some of the other players—cough, Fessy Shafaat, cough—while his handling of the split with fan-favorite Tula "Big T" Fazakerley had fans cringing and shaking their heads in dismay.