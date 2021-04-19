Prince PhilipJLo & ARodBridgertonTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

Lizzo posted Chris Evans' response to her drunk DM, along with her absolutely priceless reaction to his message. Check it out here.

Watch: Lizzo Talks Shooting Her Shot at Chris Evans

Lizzo is proving she's the real superhero after Chris Evans responded to her flirty DM.

A day after posting a TikTok video revealing the DM she sent to the 39-year-old Knives Out star, the 32-year-old singer shared a follow-up video to the platform celebrating the fact that Chris had indeed responded.

"No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," he sent Lizzo, according to the video she posted, which is below.

In the new video, Lizzo could be seen with her hand on her forehead as she slid her face down to unveil Chris' message and show that he currently follows her on Instagram. After the reveal, the "Truth Hurts" performer went into full-on rejoicing mode, which included her screaming and shaking in delight. 

"BITCH," she simply captioned it. 

Lizzo did not explain whether Chris said anything else, but his response appears to reference his infamous NSFW social media mishap from September 2020. 

In her initial TikTok post about her correspondence with the Avengers: Endgame actor, Lizzo shared that she sent him three emojis: gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball and basketball emojis. Her intention was apparently to give the message that she was shooting her shot, as some fans pointed out. 

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she captioned her first video, which showed her lip-syncing to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The audio message was, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

In other words, Lizzo just took a DNA test, and it turns out, she's 100 percent our role model. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

